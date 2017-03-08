Scholarships available -
Josh Sawyer, Colby Berry and Bailey Clark were recognized by City Council last year as the 2016 recipients of the PMPA Scholar scholarship. Mayor Foster Senn is on the left and Councilman Zebbie Goudelock is on the right.
