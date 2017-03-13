SCDOT workers killed in hit-and-run identified

AIKEN COUNTY, SC - UPDATE: We have now learned the names of the SCDOT workers killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the workers as fifty-four-year-old Anthony J. Redmond of Warrenville and sixty-four-year-old Robert Clark of Aiken.

