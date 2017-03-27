Reiger vacating city position -

Reiger vacating city position -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Newberry Observer

Marc Regier, utility director for the City of Newberry, is leaving his post after nine years of service with the city to relocate with his family to the Upstate. Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt, who made the announcement Monday, said Regier graduated from Newberry College and returned to Newberry after a very successful 10 years of high level IT contracting to become an integral part of this community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC