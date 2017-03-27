Reiger vacating city position

Marc Regier, utility director for the City of Newberry, is leaving his post after nine years of service with the city to relocate with his family to the Upstate. Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt, who made the announcement Monday, said Regier graduated from Newberry College and returned to Newberry after a very successful 10 years of high level IT contracting to become an integral part of this community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.