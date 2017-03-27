Property tax reform passes House unanimously -
A property tax assessment reform bill introduced by Rep. Rick Martin passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Thursday. H. 3463, designed to protect agricultural property from being taxed at residential, commercial, or industrial rates, passed its second reading by a bipartisan vote of 98-0.
