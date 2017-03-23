Out & About in Newberry County -

Out & About in Newberry County -

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Midlands South Carolina Muscle & Classic Car Group holds a Cruise In at Sonic from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The second Champions Gala is held at the Clara Wertz Gymnasium, 3600 Grant Ave. in Newberry. Contact Brandis at 803-271-6232 or Keosha at 803-924-4734 for information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb 22 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC