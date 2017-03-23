Out & About in Newberry County

Midlands South Carolina Muscle & Classic Car Group holds a Cruise In at Sonic from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The second Champions Gala is held at the Clara Wertz Gymnasium, 3600 Grant Ave. in Newberry. Contact Brandis at 803-271-6232 or Keosha at 803-924-4734 for information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.