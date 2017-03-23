Newberry resident named to Girl Scout...

Newberry resident named to Girl Scouts board

Friday Mar 24

Christy Lawrimore of Newberry has been elected to serve on the Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands board of directors. Lawrimore is director of Special Programs at Westview Behavioral Health Services.

