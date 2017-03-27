Newberry recognitions at SCECA conference -
The S.C. Early childhood Association held its 62nd annual conference in Myrtle Beach from Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 and Newberry County was well represented. Reggie Eargle, a first grade teacher at Rikard Elementary School and SCECA president, presided over the event while Katie Nichols, a first grade long term substitute and SCECA secretary, worked in several areas.
