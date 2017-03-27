Newberry recognitions at SCECA conference

The S.C. Early childhood Association held its 62nd annual conference in Myrtle Beach from Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 and Newberry County was well represented. Reggie Eargle, a first grade teacher at Rikard Elementary School and SCECA president, presided over the event while Katie Nichols, a first grade long term substitute and SCECA secretary, worked in several areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.