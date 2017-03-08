Newberry College pairs quality and af...

Newberry College pairs quality and affordability -

Newberry College is preparing to launch a new online degree-completion option with fall 2017 semester starting with an RN to BSN program. Launching soon after will be online degree-completion programs in Healthcare Management, Psychology, Criminal Justice and Business Administration.

