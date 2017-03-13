Irish Fling is Friday

From 5 p.m. until midnight, experience one of Downtown Newberry's most popular events, by coming out and celebrating the city's annual Irish Fling. "The Irish Fling was originally started by the Downtown Merchants Association as a promotional event to get people to come downtown and kind of kick off the start of Spring with a St. Patrick's Day themed event," said Mary Alex Kopp, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Events Coordinator.

