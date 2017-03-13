Irish Fling is Friday -
From 5 p.m. until midnight, experience one of Downtown Newberry's most popular events, by coming out and celebrating the city's annual Irish Fling. "The Irish Fling was originally started by the Downtown Merchants Association as a promotional event to get people to come downtown and kind of kick off the start of Spring with a St. Patrick's Day themed event," said Mary Alex Kopp, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Events Coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb 22
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC