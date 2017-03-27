Group helps keep family history alive -
For over 20 years, the Dutch Fork Genealogy Society has worked to protect family legacies, not only through family research, but through protecting historic structures and family cemeteries. Active member Shirley Trotter said the group formed because people were interested in tracing their family history.
