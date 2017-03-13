Donnie Stewart - Greenwood
Frank Donald "Donnie" Stewart, 73, resident of 201 Virginia Ave, beloved husband of Miriam Bagwell Stewart, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center surround by family which he adored. Born in Greenwood March 12, 1944, he was the son of the late Frank Boozer and Salina Estelle Steadman Stewart.
