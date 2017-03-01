Disabilities and Special Needs Board honors city -
Mayor Foster Senn, middle, and the City of Newberry were recognized by the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board at their Feb. 7 meeting. The Board nominated the City of Newberry for the Silver Palmetto Award for their many contributions made to enrich the lives of constituents with lifelong disabilities.
