Congressional debate set for Newberry

Congressional debate set for Newberry Opera House -

The University of South Carolina at Union, Laurens Location, will sponsor a congressional debate at the Newberry Opera House on from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 11 for candidates in the special election to fill South Carolina's Fifth Congressional District seat. Of the 15 candidates who have filed for election, nine candidates will attend the Newberry debate.

