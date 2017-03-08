Clay conference a hit -
The South Carolina Clay Conference proved to be a hit, selling right at $12,000 worth of pottery, surpassing last year's amount of around $5,200. "We had close to 200 people sign our registry book we had available as well as people we knew who didn't sign the book.
