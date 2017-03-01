Clamp receives Boy Scout award -
Jim Clamp was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award at the annual Friends of Scouting dinner in Newberry on Feb. 23. Born in Newberry in 1928, Clamp joined Boy Scout Troop 66 in 1940 with Wright Cannon as the Scoutmaster. Clamp became junior Assistant Scoutmaster in 1944 and Assistant Scoutmaster in 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb 22
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC