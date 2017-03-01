Clamp receives Boy Scout award

Jim Clamp was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award at the annual Friends of Scouting dinner in Newberry on Feb. 23. Born in Newberry in 1928, Clamp joined Boy Scout Troop 66 in 1940 with Wright Cannon as the Scoutmaster. Clamp became junior Assistant Scoutmaster in 1944 and Assistant Scoutmaster in 1946.

