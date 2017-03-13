Businesses to hold open house -

In conjunction with The City's annual Irish Fling, downtown merchants will be putting a little spring in their step by hosting their annual Spring Open House, held March 16-19 in Downtown Newberry. To help the community plan out their stops downtown, brochures will be handed out with store hours along with the specials, discounts and drawings that each shop or restaurant will be offering.

