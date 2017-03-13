Businesses to hold open house -
In conjunction with The City's annual Irish Fling, downtown merchants will be putting a little spring in their step by hosting their annual Spring Open House, held March 16-19 in Downtown Newberry. To help the community plan out their stops downtown, brochures will be handed out with store hours along with the specials, discounts and drawings that each shop or restaurant will be offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb 22
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC