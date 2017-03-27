Brendan Roberts Band performs at Reuben -
After a week long study of South Carolina, Reuben Elementary School students were surprised with a concert from the Brendan Roberts Band of Newberry. Roberts and fellow band member Clayton Yoder, son of Sally Yoder, IA at Reuben, both attend Reuben during their elementary school years.
