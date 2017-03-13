Around Newberry County

The annual Irish Fling in Downtown Newberry will be held March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - beginning at 5 p.m. Alcohol will be allowed in Downtown event area until midnight and only in special to-go event cups provided by participating restaurants and bars. The red event tent will be Astwood Park, 1318 Main St., where patrons can get an "over 21" wristband, souvenirs and a chance to enter a "wearing green" raffle for tickets to the Atlanta Pops featuring Celtic Woman Chloe Agnew at 4 p.m. April 23 at the Newberry Opera House.

