Around Newberry County

The annual Irish Fling in Downtown Newberry will be held March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - beginning at 5 p.m. Alcohol will be allowed in Downtown event area until midnight and only in special to-go event cups provided by participating restaurants and bars. The red event tent will be Astwood Park, 1318 Main St., where patrons can get an "over 21" wristband, souvenirs and a chance to enter a "wearing green" raffle for tickets to the Atlanta Pops featuring Celtic Woman Chloe Agnew at 4 p.m. April 23 at the Newberry Opera House.
Newberry Discussions
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb 22
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
