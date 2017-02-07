Wear Red Day at White Oak -
Community members and the team of White Oak of Newberry celebrated National Wear Read Day 2017 in support of women worldwide who have been affected by cardiovascular disease. Sponsored by the American Heart Association, White Oak participates in this effort every year and prays for everyone to keep informed of lifestyle choices and time importance of living as healthy as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC