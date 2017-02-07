Wear Red Day at White Oak -

Community members and the team of White Oak of Newberry celebrated National Wear Read Day 2017 in support of women worldwide who have been affected by cardiovascular disease. Sponsored by the American Heart Association, White Oak participates in this effort every year and prays for everyone to keep informed of lifestyle choices and time importance of living as healthy as possible.

