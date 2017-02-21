School bus driver arrested for DUI in Newberry Co. with students on bus
A Berkeley County school bus driver was arrested in Newberry County Sunday, accused of driving a bus carrying students while intoxicated. Officers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Brent Patrick Carter was driving the bus eastbound on SC 34 in the westbound lanes near Newberry at about 7:05 p.m. The bus' headlights were not on.
