Opera House to honor Dr. Jim Wiseman on Feb. 11

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Newberry Observer

As the Newberry Opera House approaches its 20th season of bringing the world to its stage, it is paying tribute to Dr. James E. Wiseman Jr., the man whose vision became a mission that brought the Newberry Community together for a goal far greater than simply restoring an historic building. A tribute program in Wiseman's honor will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 in the theater of the Opera House.

