Newbery County now has Smart911 system in place

Monday Feb 20 Read more: GwdToday.com

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster and all aspects of public safety in Newberry County are excited to announce that Smart911 is now available in the area. Residents and those frequently in Newberry are strongly urged to sign up for Smart911 to be better prepared for any emergency situation.

