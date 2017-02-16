Healthy Chili Cook-Off stats - 12:02 pm updated:
The Healthy Chili Cook-Off held Feb. 4 raised $955 from chili sample sales, and $295 from the Newberry Arts Center's Empty Bowls Project pottery sale. The funds raised will go to Manna House of Newberry.
