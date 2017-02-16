Former S.C. GOP chairman Chad Connell...

Former S.C. GOP chairman Chad Connelly running for Congress

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Post and Courier

Former S.C. GOP Party Chairman Chad Connelly announced Monday that he will run for the congressional seat being vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who is awaiting confirmation as President Donald Trump's budget chief. "Washington is broken and I want to do my part to try and fix it," Connelly said in a statement.

Read more at Post and Courier.

