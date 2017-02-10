Feb. 11 declared Dr. Jim Wiseman Day -
Feb. 11 has been named "Dr. Jim Wiseman Day" in Newberry by action of Mayor Foster Senn and the City Council to acknowledge Wiseman's many years of service to the Newberry Opera House. A program in honor of Wiseman will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Newberry Opera House in the theater.
