Deadline is March 17 for NSWCD scholarships -
The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is offering two scholarships to help offset the cost of tuition for Newberry County students. The Ag Scholarship and the Let's Keep Newberry County Beautiful Scholarship are for Newberry County high school seniors who have been accepted to college, or are a current college student.
