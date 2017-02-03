Daybook contains items that occur on a recurring basis, such as council meetings, civic club meetings and the like. Items can be submitted in writing to 1716 Main St., Newberry, S.C. 29108; in person at 1716 Main St.; via fax to 803-276-1517; or via email at NBOnews@civitasmedia.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.