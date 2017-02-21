Council OKs first reading of ordinance -
Newberry City Council has approved first reading of an ordinance that will authorize city police officers to perform off duty jobs during their off hours. "The City Council has to authorize any fees that we charge, and this just puts us back in compliance," said City Manger Matt DeWitt.
