Connelly holds rally

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn introduces Chad Connelly, a Prosperity native and candidate for South Carolina's Fifth District seat in the U.S. Congress, at a campaign rally at Memorial Park on Friday. Chad Connelly is one of six candidates to announce campaigns for the U.S. House seat recently vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who was confirmed to be director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget last Thursday.

