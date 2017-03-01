City wins Silver Palmetto Award -

City wins Silver Palmetto Award -

Monday Feb 27

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn, seated second from the right, and Matt DeWitt, seated right, recently accepted South Carolina's 2016 Silver Palmetto Award on behalf of the City of Newberry. Also shown are, seated from the left, Bob Jones, executive director of Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board; Rick Richardson, chairman of the Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board; and Bill Danielson, chairman of the SC Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs.

