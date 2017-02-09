Appointed or elected? -
Introduced legislation in the S.C. General Assembly seeks to amend the state constitution to make the office of Superintendent of Education appointed by the governor, and set specific qualifications for the post. The constitutional amendment was introduced in the House as H. 3146 by Rep. Greg Delleney , and in the Senate as S. 0137 by Sen. Chip Campsen .
