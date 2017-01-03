Worldwide visitors -
If you walk into the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce you may have noticed two large maps covered in push pins. Each pin represents a visitor who stopped by the Chamber in 2016, some of which have come as far as New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC