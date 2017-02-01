Von Trapp concert is Friday -

Von Trapp concert is Friday -

Tuesday Jan 31

Newberry will be alive with the sound of music when Elisabeth Von Trapp, granddaughter of Maria and Baron Von Trapp made famous by the "Sound of Music," performs at Smyrna Presbyterian Church on Friday. "They gave each of the churches a flyer, and I looked at it and said, 'Oh my goodness, the Von Trapps.'

Newberry, SC

