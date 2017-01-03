Snow a possibility this weekend -
Newberry County residents should expect snowfall this weekend, as well as other winter weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service. NWS reports that low pressure will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico today, shift across the northern Florida Peninsula tonight.
