Shaw receives service award at Clemson University -
Katie Berry Shaw, formerly of Orangeburg, was awarded the 2016 Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Distinguished Service Award at the Dec. 14, 2016, faculty meeting at Clemson University. This award is given to an Extension Administrator, Extension Specialist, or County Extension Agent who teaches not only in the classroom, but in the field, in the family kitchen, in the town or wherever South Carolinians seek information and assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC