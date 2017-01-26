Shaw receives service award at Clemson University

Shaw receives service award at Clemso...

Katie Berry Shaw, formerly of Orangeburg, was awarded the 2016 Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Distinguished Service Award at the Dec. 14, 2016, faculty meeting at Clemson University. This award is given to an Extension Administrator, Extension Specialist, or County Extension Agent who teaches not only in the classroom, but in the field, in the family kitchen, in the town or wherever South Carolinians seek information and assistance.

