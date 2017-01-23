Self Regional Healthcare Home Health ...

Self Regional Healthcare Home Health Services Expanding to Newberry County

Friday Jan 20

Self Regional Healthcare is extending its Home Health services into Newberry County. Self Regional applied for and was awarded a Certificate of Need by the state of South Carolina due to a desire and need for its home care services in this particular county.

Newberry, SC

