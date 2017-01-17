Scholarship board formed

At the 2015 and 2016 Municipal Association's annual meetings, the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization asked Newberry to host a scholarship pageant as part of the Miss South Carolina program. After having conversations with former City Manager Al Harvey, Senn enlisted the help of Tamra Tootle of the city staff to research the possibility of a pageant, using the experience she has with the Miss SC Scholarship program.

