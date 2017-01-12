SC Judicial "Race Card"
As we reported earlier this week, the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus has begun scheduling interviews with the various candidates for judicial offices in the Palmetto State. "If you know anything about how this organization has historically approached judicial races in South Carolina, you'll understand the humor associated with this charade," we noted.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
