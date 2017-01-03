Santa tours Newberry -

Santa tours Newberry -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Newberry Observer

In addition to being at the City of Newberry's North Pole Nights Santa Claus took a tour of Newberry's neighborhoods on Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Escorted by the City of Newberry Fire Department, Santa was taken to Grant Homes, Palmetto Pointe Drive, Nance Forrest, Oakland Community, Newberry College Area and Harrington Street neighborhoods, Forrest Ridge, Loblolly, Newberry Arms, Pebblebrook, Wise Street, Mollohon area, Caldwell Street, the West End neighborhood through Drayton Street, Main Street, Crosson, and Suder Drive. Santa was grateful for the NFD's help in making sure all of Newberry's Children were well behaved during Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Oct '16 Man 288
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Newberry County was issued at January 06 at 4:06AM EST

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,423

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC