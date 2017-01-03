Santa tours Newberry

In addition to being at the City of Newberry's North Pole Nights Santa Claus took a tour of Newberry's neighborhoods on Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Escorted by the City of Newberry Fire Department, Santa was taken to Grant Homes, Palmetto Pointe Drive, Nance Forrest, Oakland Community, Newberry College Area and Harrington Street neighborhoods, Forrest Ridge, Loblolly, Newberry Arms, Pebblebrook, Wise Street, Mollohon area, Caldwell Street, the West End neighborhood through Drayton Street, Main Street, Crosson, and Suder Drive. Santa was grateful for the NFD's help in making sure all of Newberry's Children were well behaved during Christmas.

