Piedmont Technical College recognizes graduates -
The James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College was the setting for the culmination of many dreams for the nearly 250 Piedmont Technical College graduates who took center stage. "When others were stepping back, you stepped forward, you continued on and you persisted," Brooks said.
