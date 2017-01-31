Phibbs takes new role -

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Newberry Observer

Newberry resident Jimmie "Do-Nut" Phibbs is embarking on a new adventure after being elected 2017 Hejaz Potentate, where he will lead and help raise money to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. Currently, there are between 3,500 and 4000 Shriners in the upstate.

