Officials take oaths

Elected, and re-elected Newberry County officials were sworn in Tuesday along with their deputies. Sheriff Lee Foster, Clerk of Court Beth Folk and Coroner Laura Kneece were sworn in by Judge E.C. Griffith Jr. Foster was sworn in and then he immediately swore in around 70 deputies, which include deputies from the Sheriff's Office, Dispatch and the jail.

