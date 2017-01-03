Officials take oaths -

Officials take oaths -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Newberry Observer

Elected, and re-elected Newberry County officials were sworn in Tuesday along with their deputies. Sheriff Lee Foster, Clerk of Court Beth Folk and Coroner Laura Kneece were sworn in by Judge E.C. Griffith Jr. Foster was sworn in and then he immediately swore in around 70 deputies, which include deputies from the Sheriff's Office, Dispatch and the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Oct '16 Man 288
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC