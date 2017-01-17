Newberry man sentenced to life withou...

Newberry man sentenced to life without parole in connection to murder, robbery

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: GwdToday.com

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday that a Newberry man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a 2015 armed robbery that led to the shooting death of a local business owner. Kenny Octavious Ruff was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the incident.

