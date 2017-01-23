Grider Returns For 3rd Season In Winnipeg
Grider returns for a third season in Winnipeg and is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he batted .279 with 11 home runs and 68 RBI. The Loma Linda, California native appeared in 99 games, adding 61 runs scored, 18 doubles, 22 stolen bases, and a .361 on-base percentage.
