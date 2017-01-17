Gagliardi picks Falcon Boats

Gagliardi picks Falcon Boats

FLW Tour angler Anthony Gagliardi, the 2014 Forrest Wood Cup winner and 2006 FLW Tour Angler of the Year, has signed with Falcon Boats, the company announced this week. The move gives the 2-year-old boat company based in Newberry, S.C., an established veteran to anchor its pro staff.

