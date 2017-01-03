Donation received for inclusive playground equipment -
With the help of Kori Kunkle and Megan Grubbs, the city received $1,847 toward the purchase of all-inclusive playground equipment within the city parks. "It's a great cause we definitely wanted to bring to Newberry," Grubbs said of the pair's project, Swing for Kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
