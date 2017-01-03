Deputy dragged by car, two in custody -

A deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office is recovering from injuries he received last week when a driver stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint decided he wanted to flee, dragging the deputy a short distance before crashing the vehicle. When it was all over, deputies recovered marijuana, cocaine and two handguns from the driver and the passenger, both of whom were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

