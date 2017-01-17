Columbia author visiting Friends of the Library on Jan. 29

Patricia McNeely will be the speaker at the Friends of the Library annual meeting on Jan. 29. The meeting will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. McNeely, a University of South Carolina professor emerita and writer, taught writing and reporting in the University of South Carolina School of Journalism for 33 years. She was a reporter and editor for The Greenville News, The State and The Columbia Record.

