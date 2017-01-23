College News -

Emily Walker, a freshman Business Administration major of Newberry, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

