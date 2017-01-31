Chamber honors board members, volunteers
Mike Meadow, Kimberly Kitchens and Jimmie Coggins were honored by the Newberry Chamber of Commerce for giving so much of their time to serving on various committees and numerous events. Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet.
